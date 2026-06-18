US Eases Hormuz Blockade; Vance Says Over A Dozen Ships Allowed To Enter Iranian Ports

As part of an initial deal between the United States and Iran to end the conflict, Vice President JD Vance declared that the US Navy had eased the naval blockade by allowing over a dozen ships to reach Iranian ports.

At a White House press conference on Thursday, Vance announced that more oil is now passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Over 12.5 million barrels passed through the maritime canal on Wednesday night, according to the Republican vice president, as reported by the Associated Press.

Vance stated, "So we're also honouring our end of the early part of the agreement on the military side."

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Vance dismissed concerns that the accord favours Iran, citing it as an immediate advantage of the agreement.

Two oil tankers that crossed Iran on Tuesday managed to get past the military blockade imposed by the United States. The ships were transporting a total of 3.8 million barrels of Iranian crude oil, according to a merchant shipping tracking website.

According to the accord, Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile—which is said to be hidden beneath debris—must at the very least be diluted under international monitoring.

Additionally, it reiterates Iran's earlier pledge to refrain from acquiring or developing nuclear weapons. However, there are still issues that need to be resolved in addition to the declaration that the United States and Iran will engage in negotiations on Iran's nuclear program

This development coincides with the signing of the first agreement between the United States and Iran that aims to ensure the permanent, toll-free reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, relaxing severe economic sanctions on Tehran, and an end to the ongoing hostilities.

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