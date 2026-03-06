'Unconditional Surrender': Donald Trump Rules Out Deal With Tehran, But Promises To 'Make Iran Great Again'

With the US and Israel continuing their attack on Iran on the seventh day, President Donald Trump on Friday said that there will be no deal with Tehran, except unconditional surrender,



Trump made the remark in a post on Truth Social.



"There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. “MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!),” Trump said.



The remark comes as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that some countries have started mediation efforts.

ALSO READ: India Has Oil Buffers But Prolonged Middle East Crisis Can Weaken Rupee, Widen Deficit: Finance Ministry

"Let's be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation's dignity & sovereignty. Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict," Pezeshkian

noted.

The United States and Israel have been carrying out joint attacks on Iran since February 28, with the conflict spreading across much of the Gulf region following Tehran's retaliation.

Escalating the ongoing tension on Wednesday, a US submarine torpedoed and sank an Iranian warship IRIS Dena off Sri Lanka's coast, killing at least 87 sailors. The ship was part of Indian Navy's premier multilateral maritime exercise Milan.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said that many of the young Iranian sailors who were attending these exercises lost their lives. It cannot go with impunity for those who actually did that," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue.

ALSO READ: Oil To Hit $150 A Barrel As Gulf States May 'Shut Exports Within Weeks', Qatar Minister Warns

The warship had also featured in the International Fleet Review in Vishakapatnam last month.

A day ago, Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary Of War, claimed that America is winning the war decisively, devastatingly, and without mercy.

"They are toast, and they know it. And we have only just begun to hunt, dismantle, demoralise, destroy, and defeat their capabilities— just four days in and the results have been incredibly."

Hegseth also claimed that Iran's capabilities are evaporating by the hour, while Americans' are dominating — "more bombers and more fighters are arriving today."

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.