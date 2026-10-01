Trump's Immigration Crackdown: US Revokes Over 2,50,000 Visas. Here's Why

The US State Department has revoked more than 2.5 lakh visas since President Donald Trump returned to office, according to an exclusive report by Fox News on Wednesday, as the administration tightens vetting of who is allowed to enter and stay in the country.

A State Department official told the outlet the revocations covered a range of violations. They include visa holders who broke the terms of their stay, committed crimes, called for violence against the US or Americans, defrauded people, abused the immigration system or posed a national security risk.

Around 2,300 of the revoked visas were linked to birth tourism, the practice of pregnant foreign nationals travelling to the US so their child automatically receives citizenship.

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State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott called the figure a historic milestone and said every visa decision is a national security decision. "A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right," he said, adding that the department will keep vetting foreign nationals who threaten community safety.

The latest numbers build on earlier action. In August, the department said it had revoked more than 1.75 lakh visas, most following encounters with law enforcement. Assault, driving under the influence, theft and drug offences were the leading causes.

A significant share of the revocations also involved reckless driving, sexual assault, child abuse, fraud and embezzlement, the agency said.

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The crackdown has also reached political figures abroad. On Monday, the department revoked the visas of 27 Latin American officials, former officials and their families over corruption allegations. They are from Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Asylum is another focus. Over the summer, the administration began preparing to revoke business and tourist visas held by as many as 2 lakh foreigners who have applied for asylum in the US.

The effort targets B1 and B2 visas issued between 2016 and 2026 to people who later sought asylum. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said at the time that Americans were fed up with bogus asylum claims. He noted that frivolous claims have swamped the system and that adjudicating them could take years.

It is unclear how many of the revoked visas were held by Indians. India is among the largest sources of students, tech workers and visitors to the US, and the figures will be closely watched in New Delhi.

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