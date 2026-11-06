Trump's 250-Foot Washington Arch Gets Federal Nod, But Legal Hurdle Remains

US President Donald Trump's planned 250-foot (76-metre) triumphal arch in Washington has cleared a major federal review, potentially paving the way for construction to begin within days, though a court challenge could still halt it.

The National Capital Planning Commission voted late on Thursday to approve the project. It did so after hearing from about 100 opponents, among them Democratic lawmakers, Reuters reported.

What Happens Next

The Justice Department has told the court it expects six to eight months of excavation and foundation work to start this week if a judge allows it. Above-ground construction would begin in May 2027 at the earliest, with the full job taking 33 to 39 months.

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The National Park Service may also issue a permit this week, according to a government filing.

A federal judge is weighing several legal challenges. Reuters reported in September that one of them sits before Judge Tanya Chutkan, who sharply questioned Trump's authority to build the monument at an April hearing.

The Legal Fight

Virginia and the District of Columbia sued the National Park Service and the Interior Department on Saturday, calling the project "legally indefensible" and arguing that Congress never approved it.

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The government counters that Congress authorised the arch more than a century ago, when it approved a bridge across the Potomac River.

Representative Don Beyer, who represents northern Virginia, said the arch "will snarl traffic for years" and affect the nearby airport. He also accused the commission of refusing to confront serious public safety threats.

About The Arch

The monument would stand on a highway roundabout across the Potomac from the Lincoln Memorial, near the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery. It would be more than 80 feet taller than the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and close to the height of the 288-foot US Capitol.

Plans include an eternal flame and floodlights to make it visible to pilots. A rendering shows the flame held aloft by a 60-foot gold, winged female figure flanked by gold eagles. The site lies near the final approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

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At an event on Monday, Trump said the arch would double as a military asset able to house drones and snipers. "From a beautification standpoint, it'll be the most beautiful arch in the world," he said.

Part Of A Wider Push

The arch is one of several costly projects Trump is pursuing in the capital over objections from local officials and preservationists. Others include rebuilding the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial, a large White House ballroom, and an overhaul of the Kennedy Center.

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