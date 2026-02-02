Trump Shares India Gate's Photo, Plans Washington's Triumphal Arch: 'Ours Will Be Greatest Of All'

US President Donald Trump has shared a photograph of New Delhi's India Gate on his social media platform Truth Social, describing the iconic Indian monument as a "beautiful triumphal arch." The US President wrote alongside the picture, ''India's beautiful triumphal arch,'' adding, ''ours will be the greatest of all''. His post comes amid advanced plans to construct a new triumphal arch in Washington DC to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence.

According to reports, the work on a Triumphal Arch in Washington is expected to begin soon. Trump's proposed monument, tentatively called the Independence Arch, is envisioned to rise 250 feet tall, towering over many of the capital's most familiar landmarks, according to a report by The Washington Post. The new arch would occupy a site between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, dramatically transforming the city's skyline and becoming a prominent feature of Washington DC.

The triumphal arch proposal is part of a broader second-term overhaul of Washington, including a gilded makeover of the White House, paving over the Rose Garden, construction of a $250 million ballroom, and the clearing of homeless encampments across the capital. While plans for the arch are still evolving, Trump has repeatedly signalled that the monument would be a centrepiece of his vision for Washington as the country approaches its 250th anniversary.

ALSO READ: US Envoy Confirms Modi-Trump Phone Call Amid Trade Deal Stalemate

Meanwhile, Trump shared another post on Truth Social which shows a magazine cover highlighting Trump standing next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the title 'top newsmakers of 2025'. The magazine cover titled 'the mover and the shaker'. Also, the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Monday confirmed a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.