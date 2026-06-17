Trump Tells NDTV: US Will Back India 'If Attacked' - But Only With PM Modi In Charge | Watch

Despite the lack of a formal defence agreement between the two nations, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington will support New Delhi.

When asked by NDTV's Vishnu Som, Trump responded, "I think it's a great relationship. I can assure you that even in the absence of a contract—we don't have a formal [mutual defence] contract; you need to have the proper contract—we would still be able to assist them in the event of an assault."

Trump made these remarks on Wednesday, June 17, during an important bilateral discussion between the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him in Évian-les-Bains, France, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. After their most recent encounter in the White House in February 2025, this high-stakes conversation represents the two leaders' first official face-to-face contact in almost 16 months.

Later, in a lighthearted statement, Trump stated that the United States would back India under PM Modi's leadership. However, he later made a joke about how things would be different with a different leader.

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Trump stated, "Now, if there is a new leader, I am not sure about it. But if they are attacked and he is the leader, we are going to be there to help."

Trump went on to say that with us, India is free to do as they choose. Our partnership is the greatest. We are too close to be much closer

"India can do anything they want with us. We have the best relationship. We cannot be closer than we are. I don't think we can be any closer. Both him and I and our nations. But it really starts with the two of us," Trump said.

PM Modi also talked about the 'new momentum' in US-Indian relations.

"We last got together in Washington. Since then, our relationship has gained fresh speed. A fresh vitality has emerged. And we are progressing together in a lot of ways. We are happy that we are working together and that both of our teams are attempting to meet the goal we have set. We are advancing quickly," Modi declared.

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Since their summit meeting in February of last year, the two leaders had not met in person until their encounter in Evian. It coincides with talks on a potential trade deal and with ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Middle East crisis.

Additionally, Modi commended Trump for the advancements achieved in attempts to bring peace back to the Middle East.

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