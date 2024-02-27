NDTV ProfitWorldTrump’s Favorability Rating Reaches the Highest Since 2022
Trump's Favorability Rating Reaches the Highest Since 2022

The average favorable rating for Donald Trump hit its highest level since before the 2022 midterm elections, as the former president marches toward a likely November rematch against a less popular Joe Biden.

27 Feb 2024, 07:08 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg)</p></div>
U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- The average favorable rating for Donald Trump hit its highest level since before the 2022 midterm elections, as the former president marches toward a likely November rematch against a less popular Joe Biden.  

The RealClearPolitics average of polls shows 42% of voters say they have a favorable opinion of Trump, up from an all-time low of 36% in December 2022. He’s now viewed better than Biden, whose poll numbers soared over Trump early in his presidency. Around 40% have a favorable opinion of Biden.

The percentage of voters with a favorable opinion can show the strength of a candidate’s brand, and generally mirror national election polls: Trump now leads Biden by 2 percentage points in a head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

The favorable poll numbers can also show how much room a candidate has to grow in their support at the ballot box. 

But the combined ratings of the two major candidates are near historic lows at 82% — leaving at least 18% of voters unhappy with both candidates. These so-called “double haters” could help to sway the election — either by staying home or seeking out an independent candidate like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The share of voters with a favorable opinion of both Biden and Trump is even smaller, at about 4%, according to a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll of swing-state voters.

(Updates to account for voters with a favorable opinion of both candidates in last paragraph)

