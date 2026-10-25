Trump Casts Early In-Person Ballot After Attacks On Mail Voting

President Donald Trump cast his ballot for the midterm elections in Palm Beach on Saturday, opting to vote early in his adopted home state of Florida.

At rallies ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3, Trump has been urging Republicans to cast their ballots early, reversing course on a practice he's long decried in a bid to mobilize the party's base in an election that threatens to end their control of Congress.

Asked by reporters if he voted for the party line, he said, “Very much so.”

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The president has regularly questioned the security of early voting methods, claiming without evidence that mail-in ballots, drop boxes and other practices during the 2020 presidential election — which he lost — were used to rig the vote. He's also called for one-day, in-person voting on Election Day.

“The US attorney found potentially hundreds of thousands of illicit votes,” Trump told reporters. Earlier this month, the Justice Department sued California for allegedly failing to join an effort to verify the status of 20,000 suspected non-citizens to prevent any fraudulent ballots from being counted. California asked a judge to deny the request to set aside those 20,000 mail-in ballots, calling the US allegations “a reckless political stunt.”

Trump has long amplified false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election and since his return to the White House last year has taken steps to increase federal control of US elections.

The administration has pushed to curb mail-in voting, a method Trump's used in the past. And he's pressured lawmakers to pass legislation that would require voters to have government-issued ID or other proof of citizenship in order to cast ballots. Senate Republican leaders have said the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act lacks the support to pass.

Trump has spent the better part of October criss-crossing the country to boost Republican candidates as the party faces the challenging task of retaining both the House and Senate in a midterm year.

During Florida's August 2026 primary, Trump cast a ballot by mail. He also said he voted by mail earlier this year in a Florida special election.

As a presidential candidate in 2024, he voted in person on Election Day.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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