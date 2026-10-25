IPOs This Week: EAAA India Alternatives, BLS Polymers, M K Sons Fine Jewels Among Others To Hit Primary Market

Four initial public offerings (IPOs) are set to enter India's primary market this week. Mainboard initial public offerings from M K Sons Fine Jewels, SFC Environmental Technologies, BLS Polymers and EAAA India Alternatives will open for subscription for the week starting on October 26, according to NSE website.

M K Sons Fine Jewels IPO

M K Sons Fine Jewels IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 1.36 crore shares and offer for sale of 34 lakh shares. The public issue opens for subscription on Oct 28, 2026 and closes on Oct 30, 2026. M K Sons Fine Jewels IPO is set issue price band at Rs 153 to Rs 162 per share. Aryaman Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

SFC Environmental Technologies IPO

SFC Environmental Technologies IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 45.45 lakh shares and offer for sale of 1.57 crore shares. The IPO opens for subscription on October 27, 2026 and closes on October 29, 2026. SFC Environmental Technologies IPO is set issue price band at Rs 313 to Rs 330 per share.

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BLS Polymers IPO

BLS Polymers IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.70 crore shares to raise Rs 255 crore. The public issue opens for subscription on October 27 and closes on October 29, 2026. BLS Polymers IPO is set price band at Rs 142 to Rs 150 per share. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use Rs 77.56 crore from the issue proceeds to expand its manufacturing facility and increase the production capacity of certain existing products.

EAAA India Alternatives IPO

EAAA India Alternatives Limited, an arm of Edelweiss Financial Services, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on October 26. The three-day issue will close on October 28, Wednesday, while anchor investor bidding is scheduled for October 23, according to the company's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). The company aims to raise Rs 1,200 crore from the public issue, which is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS) by Edelweiss Group with no fresh issue component.

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