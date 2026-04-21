Trump Believes 'Great Deal' With 'Blood Thirsty' Iran Likely, But Keeps Door Open To Bombings

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he remains optimistic that the Washington will secure a 'great deal' with Iran, even as he described the country's leadership as 'bloodthirsty' and warned that 'bombing' could resume if talks collapse.

Speaking in a phone interview with CNBC's 'Squawk Box', Trump said Iran has no choice but to return to negotiations ahead of a ceasefire deadline set to expire on Wednesday evening.

“I think we're going to end up with a great deal. They have no choice but to send people to talks,” Trump said.

The US President claimed Washington's blockade strategy had been a “tremendous success” and asserted that the US 'totally controls' the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments.

He also signalled that he is unwilling to extend the ceasefire deadline again.

“I don't want to do that. We don't have that much time,” he said, adding that Iran has to negotiate.

He further warned that the US could resume bombing if negotiators fail to reach a deal.

“I expect to be bombing because I think that's a better attitude to go in with,” Trump said, adding that the US military is “raring to go”.

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Trump said threats to target Iranian bridges and power plants would damage the country militarily, claiming such infrastructure is used for “weapons” and “missile movements”.

At the same time, he said Iran could rebuild itself if it agrees to a deal with Washington.

“Iran can get themselves at a very good footing if they make a deal. They can make themselves into a strong nation again, a wonderful nation again,” Trump said.

Referring to Iran's leadership, Trump said: “We're not dealing with the nicest group of people,” while accusing the regime of brutalising protesters earlier this year.

He also criticised domestic opponents of the conflict, saying public criticism from Democrats, including Hakeem Jeffries, undermines negotiations.

“They shouldn't be saying that when we're in the midst of a negotiation because it does hurt us somewhat,” Trump said. “It gives the other side some hope, and I don't want them to have hope.”

According to CNN, Vice President JD Vance and senior US officials are expected to travel to Pakistan for a potential second round of talks, although Iranian officials have publicly denied that negotiations are confirmed.

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