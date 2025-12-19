Trump Approves Defence Policy Bill To Deepen India Ties, Including Via Quad

The National Defence Authorisation Act for Fiscal Year 2026, signed into law Thursday, authorises fiscal year appropriations for the Department of War (DoW), the Department of Energy national security programmes, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, the Intelligence Community, and other executive departments and agencies.

“The Act will enable the DoW to carry out my Peace Through Strength agenda, protect the homeland from domestic and foreign threats, and strengthen the defence industrial base, while eliminating funding for wasteful and radical programmes that undermine the warfighting ethos of our Nation’s men and women in uniform,” Trump said in a statement.