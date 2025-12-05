US Security Strategy Ties India Trade To 'Quad' Goals In Indo-Pacific

The United States "must improve commercial relations" with India to encourage New Delhi to contribute to Indo-Pacific security, including through continued quadrilateral cooperation with Australia and Japan, according to the country's National Security Strategy 2025. The annual document was released by the White House on Friday.

"We will also work to align the actions of our allies and partners with our joint interest in preventing domination by any single competitor nation," the NSS said in a veiled reference to China.

The commentary in the strategy paper comes amid strained ties between Washington and New Delhi. The Trump administration imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods in August, half of which is a penalty for buying Russian oil.

The US has publicly pressured India to snap commercial and defence ties with Moscow and commit to a more formal alliance. Besides, tightening of immigration rules like H-1B visas have hampered Indians' access to the US.

Moreover, the 29-page document again stressed Trump's claim that he "negotiated peace" between Pakistan and India in May. New Delhi has denied any outside interference in the ceasefire truce with Islamabad after Operation Sindoor.

Under the cloud of trade and geopolitical friction, India did not hold the Quad leader's summit this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met Trump and his Japanese and Australian counterparts on separate occasions.

The NSS 2025 also states that President Trump's tour to Gulf countries in May demonstrated the power and appeal of American technology.

"There, the President won the Gulf States’ support for America’s superior AI technology, deepening our partnerships. America should similarly enlist our European and Asian allies and partners, including India, to cement and improve our joint positions in the Western Hemisphere and, with regard to critical minerals, in Africa," it said.

"We should form coalitions that use our comparative advantages in finance and technology to build export markets with cooperating countries," it added.