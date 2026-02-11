From Gritty Thrills To Valentine's Chills: Five Must-Watch Prime Video Releases This Week

Prime Video has a diverse line-up this week. Whether you want a gritty crime thriller, a bit of music, or a cosy drama for Valentine's weekend, here are five standout releases worth adding to your watchlist.

1. Cross – Season 2

Streaming from Feb. 11: Aldis Hodge is back as the brilliant detective and psychologist Alex Cross. Across eight episodes, Cross partners with FBI agent Kayla Craig to shield a billionaire (Matthew Lillard) from a dangerous female vigilante determined to bring him down. If you like smart, fast-paced crime dramas that keep you guessing, this is the one to binge first.

2. Bandwaale

Streaming from Feb. 13: This Hindi original is a refreshing musical comedy set in a small town, Ratlam. It follows a young poetess who finds her voice through music and an unlikely group of friends. It's soulful, funny, and perfect if you're in the mood for something light-hearted and inspiring.

3. Ikkis

Streaming from Feb. 12: Set against the backdrop of the 1971 war, this biographical drama stars Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra and honours the bravery of war hero Arun Khetarpal. The film will be available to rent on Prime Video from Feb. 12 and will begin streaming free for Prime members on Feb. 26.

4. Love Me Love Me

Streaming from Feb. 13: Just in time for Valentine's Day, this drama follows a girl moving to Italy for a fresh start. While it looks like a typical romance at first, it's actually a deeper story about healing and finding yourself. The much-awaited film is adapted from the internationally bestselling novel by author Stefania S.

5. The Huntsman

Streaming from Feb 10: This is a tense psychological thriller about an ICU nurse who gets caught up in a dangerous secret. It's sure to keep you on edge with plenty of mystery, suspense, and unexpected twists that will keep you watching till the end.

