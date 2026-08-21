Trump announces 90-day tariff waiver on ground beef imports to lower prices.

US President Donald Trump has announced a 90-day tariff waiver on certain ground beef imports, saying the move is aimed at bringing down prices for American consumers while giving the domestic cattle herd time to recover.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States will allow up to 300,000 metric tonnes of product for ground beef to be imported over the next 90 days without the out-of-quota tariff.

“Today, I concluded a deal to substantially lower the price of ground beef for working American families,” Trump said.

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Trump blamed the previous administration for the rise in beef prices and the decline in the US cattle herd. He said beef prices had increased at their fastest rate under President Joe Biden, while the American beef herd had fallen to its smallest size in modern history.

“As we work to rebuild this herd and help our ranchers, for the next 90 days, the United States will allow up to 300,000 metric tons of product for ground beef to be imported with no out of quota tariff,” Trump said.

Under the arrangement, the imported beef is expected to be sold at 25% below current market prices, according to Trump.

“We have a commitment that this beef will be sold at 25 percent below current market prices,” he said.

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Trump said the move would help reduce prices for consumers while giving US ranchers time to rebuild the domestic cattle herd.

“This deal will reduce prices for Americans while giving space for our Great American Beef Herd to grow again,” Trump said.

The announcement comes as beef prices remain a concern for US consumers and the domestic cattle industry faces pressure from a smaller herd. By temporarily easing the tariff burden on imports, the administration expects additional supply to reach the market and help moderate prices.

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