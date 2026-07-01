'Too Bad For Country': Trump Vows To Bring Legislation After SC's Birthright Citizenship Ruling

US President Donald Trump has vowed to pursue legislation to end birthright citizenship and called the decision "too bad for the Country" after the Supreme Court struck down his executive order seeking to restrict the constitutional right. The ruling marks a major setback for Trump's immigration agenda and reaffirms long-standing constitutional protections under the 14th Amendment.

Reacting to the verdict, Trump strongly criticised the Supreme Court's decision on Truth Social, describing it as harmful to the country. He wrote: "The Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation, with the support of the President, that has now been determined during this process."

He also expressed frustration with the conservative-leaning court, including justices appointed by Republican presidents, arguing that the ruling undermined his administration's efforts to tighten immigration policies.

The executive order, signed by Trump on his first day back in office, sought to deny automatic US citizenship to children born in the country to parents who are either undocumented immigrants or in the United States on temporary visas. According to estimates, the policy would have affected more than 250,000 children born in the country each year.

ALSO READ: Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq Notch Best Quarter Since 2020

Despite the judicial setback, Trump said his administration would continue its efforts by working with Congress to introduce legislation aimed at ending or limiting birthright citizenship. He argued that the current interpretation of the constitutional provision encourages illegal immigration and so-called "birth tourism", maintaining that legislative action remains the most viable path after the court rejected executive action.

In a decision, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump's executive order violated the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees citizenship to nearly everyone born on American soil regardless of their parents' immigration status. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said the order was inconsistent with established constitutional precedent protecting birthright citizenship.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.