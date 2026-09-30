'This Guy Is A Monster And Nobody Knows': Trump’s Strange Compliment For Google CEO Sundar Pichai

US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, praised Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai in an unusual manner, calling him a "monster" during a White House appearance.

Trump stated that, "This guy is a monster and nobody knows." He used the term approvingly while introducing Pichai to reporters after a White House meeting with major technology and AI excutives.

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The unusual remarks by the President came as technology leaders gathered at the White House to discuss safeguards for increasingly advanced AI systems and the industry's role in regulating its own development.

The meeting was attended by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI President Greg Brockman and Elon Musk while Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadela and other technology executives were also present, ABC News reported.

Trump announced that major technology companies had agreed to a voluntary framework for managing AI related risks. He described the agreement as "morally binding."

Following Trump's unusual introduction, Pichai addressed the reporters and stated that companies would adopt processes and controls similar to those used in other areas of corporate governance, including financial controls, and apply established practices to the development of what Trump has been calling "super intelligence," AP News reported. The comment came in the context of companies agreeing to strengthen their internal processes for identifying and dealing with potential AI related problems.

What is the AI agreement?

The agreement is called the "Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities", and has also been described as the White House Accord on Super Intelligence. Reports on the document state that it provides for four layers of controls and audits, including internal controls within individual companies, internal oversight and risk reviews to identify potential problems, independent external assessments/audits and board-level oversight of the resulting assessments.

The participating companies are also expected to meet periodically to discuss AI safety standards and practices. The document was presented as a voluntary industry commitment rather than a federal regulation.

The meeting came amid a broader debate in the United States over whether AI companies should be subjected to stronger government regulation. Some AI leaders and researchers have expressed concerns about increasingly capable AI systems and potential safety risks. The Trump administration, meanwhile, has emphasised continued technological development and opposition to regulations that could impede US AI competitiveness.

Trump also stated that the administration was considering creating a committee of around 10 people to oversee the broader AI effort, ABC News reported. He stated that the committee could include people from the group of technology executives who attended the White House meeting, although details about its membership and authority have not been finalised.

The agreement itself leaves open the possibility that its principles could eventually be incorporated into laws or regulations. For now, however, the commitments to the agreement remain voluntary.

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