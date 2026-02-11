Ten Dead, Dozens Injured In Mass Shooting In Remote Canadian Town

At least 10 people are dead and 25 injured after a mass shooting in northeastern British Columbia, according to police.

After a report of an active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School at 1:20 p.m. local time, responders found six people dead in the school, as well as the suspected perpetrator, who appears to have died from a self-inflicted injury, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

Three victims were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries, but one died in transit.

Police said they also identified a residence which they believed to be connected to the incident, where they found another two people dead.

Investigators are now searching additional properties to determine the scope of the tragic event, which appears to rank as one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history.

Police said in a media briefing they would not release the name of the suspected shooter yet. Investigators are still working through the crime scene to understand what happened, RCMP Superintendent Ken Floyd said.

Tumbler Ridge is more than 1,100 kilometers (683 miles) northeast of Vancouver by road.

