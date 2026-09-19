Switzerland Overhauls Security Strategy As Russia War, Cyberattacks And Hybrid Threats Rise

Switzerland has adopted a new Security Policy Strategy aimed at strengthening the country's response to a more volatile global security environment, with growing geopolitical rivalry, Russia's war in Ukraine and weakening international institutions among the key concerns. The Federal Council approved the strategy on September 18, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement, the government cited escalating major power rivalries, armed conflicts, and a decaying international order as key factors driving an "increasingly unstable and volatile" global security landscape.

The strategy contains 10 objectives and 46 measures, with particular attention to threats considered increasingly relevant to Switzerland, including hybrid attacks, long-range attacks and organised crime. Hybrid threats include cyberattacks and influence operations, while the broader security framework also addresses natural hazards, pandemics and other domestic risks.

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The policy is built around three priorities- strengthening the resilience of the state, economy and society; improving protection for civilians, public institutions and critical infrastructure; and reinforcing Switzerland's defence capabilities.

Swiss authorities also recognise that, although a direct armed attack is considered unlikely in the foreseeable future, Switzerland could face long-range attacks involving drones or ballistic missiles.

"In view of the current threat situation, the Federal Council had instructed the relevant departments to implement the proposed measures right from the start of the consultation process, and to plan a monitoring system for this purpose," it added, reported Anadolu Agency.

Implementation has already begun, with the State Secretariat for Security Policy (SEPOS) responsible for coordinating efforts across the federal administration. The Federal Council is expected to receive a progress report on implementation by the end of 2028.

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The strategy therefore places Switzerland's traditional emphasis on national preparedness within a broader security framework shaped by geopolitical tensions, technological threats and growing risks to critical infrastructure and society.

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