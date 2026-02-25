'So Much Damage': Trump's 2026 SOTU Speech Triggers Backlash, Netizens Call Out 'State Of Delusion'

US President Donald Trump used his 2026 State of the Union (SOTU) address to hail what he described as sweeping economic gains and decisive leadership on the global stage. As reported by AP, during his marathon speech on Tuesday night (Feb. 24), he said, “We're winning so much.”

Trump used the address to claim credit for recent economic improvements and to highlight what he described as his decisive role in major international conflicts. According to CNBC, his speech came at a time when opinion polls show his approval ratings slipping on various issues, especially the economy, with the midterm elections now less than nine months away.

But while the President projected confidence, the reaction online was swift and unforgiving. Soon, the hashtag #TrumpsStateOfDelusion began trending on X.

Social media users said Trump had distorted reality and was overstating his achievements.

One user wrote, “Get ready for Trump to rewrite reality tonight while working families pay the price for his failures. One year. So much damage. Let's call it what it is.”

Another post mocked what it described as the President's unshakeable self-belief, writing, “Some people fact-check. Others vibe-check. He just declares himself correct and waits for reality to apologise. If confidence burned calories, this would count as exercise.”

Memes quickly followed. One had an image of Trump with a text overlay reading, “I have done an incredible job of dividing America, diminishing our standing in the world, and making a mockery of the office of the presidency.” The satirical tone was meant to reflect that Trump's leadership has deepened political and social divides.

A sharp reaction came in response to Trump's declaration: “I am officially announcing the war on fraud to be led by our great vice president, JD Vance.” Referencing the comment, one user wrote, “This clown wants another corrupt person to start a war on fraud!” The comment highlighted scepticism among netizens about the administration's anti-corruption credentials.

Others focused on what they believed was omitted from the speech. “Trump didn't mention those Epstein files not once!” one user noted, pointing to issues they felt deserved public acknowledgement.

Healthcare policy also featured in the backlash. One user wrote, “Trump made the largest cut to Medicaid in history and ripped health care away from millions of Americans to give tax cuts to billionaires. He's not helping working families. He's Robin Hood in reverse.”

Foreign policy claims were not spared either. Reacting to a clip in which Trump suggested India and Pakistan would be fighting a “nuclear war” had he not intervened, one user wrote, “It is Trump being Trump: turning a regional conflict into a personal triumph of historic scale to reinforce his image as the guy who gets things done when no one else can.”

NBC News reported that Texas Democrat Rep. Al Green was escorted out of the House chamber shortly after the start of Trump's address for waving a sign reading, “Black People Aren't Apes,” which was an apparent reference to a video the US President had reposted on Truth Social portraying the Obamas as apes. Green is a vocal Trump critic and has repeatedly sought to impeach the President, CNN reported. Other Democrats, including Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, also interrupted the speech by shouting remarks at Trump.

This was Trump's first formal State of the Union address of his second term, following last year's joint address to Congress, traditionally delivered in a US President's first year in office, according to CNBC. The speech came days after the Supreme Court overruled tariffs that were key to his economic plans, with another decision pending on how much control he has over the Federal Reserve. Trump is also considering possible military action against Iran.

