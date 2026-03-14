Russia Says Major Oil Refinery, Key Port Hit By Ukraine Drones

Ukrainian drone attacks sparked a fire at a major oil refinery and struck a key port in Russia's Krasnodar region, Russian authorities said. The blaze broke out at technical installations at the Afipsky oil refinery, according to a statement from regional emergency services on Saturday. There were no immediate reports of casualties, and emergency crews were working at the site to extinguish the fire.

In a separate incident, drone debris fell at Port Kavkaz in the Temryuk district, near the Kerch Strait, linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, the authorities said.

The strike damaged a technical vessel and sparked a small fire at the pier complex that was quickly brought under control. Three people were injured and hospitalized, while emergency services were at the site.

Ukraine and Russia have been trading attacks on energy infrastructure and ports as the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of its neighbor entered a fifth year last month. Kyiv has increasingly targeted refineries, fuel depots and logistics hubs in an effort to disrupt supplies to Russian forces and reduce energy revenues that help finance Moscow's war effort.

The attacks come as global energy markets are already strained by escalating tensions in the Middle East. A recent US strike on an island responsible for bulk of Iran's crude exports has also raised concerns about broader supply disruptions.

The Afipsky refinery has a processing capacity of as much as 9.1 million tons of crude oil a year, or about 180,000 barrels a day. The facility has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks, most recently in January.

Port Kavkaz terminal, one of Russia's key logistics hubs for ferry traffic and shipments of fuel, grain and other cargo.

In Ukraine, explosions were reported in Kyiv as air defense systems were operating, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post early Saturday morning. Residents were urged to remain in shelters, and there have been no further updates on the outcome of the attack.

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