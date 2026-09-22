Risk Of Arrest, Exploitation: India Warns Jobseekers Against Misusing Malaysia's 30-Day Visa-Free Window

Amid growing concern over Indians being lured to Malaysia by fraudulent job offers, Indian authorities have warned travellers not to use the country's 30-day visa-free entry facility to seek employment.

The High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur said the arrangement for Indian passport holders was intended for tourism and social visits, not for taking up jobs.

It cautioned that travellers relying on unauthorised agents could find themselves facing overstaying, immigration violations, exploitation, detention or legal action under Malaysian law. The mission clarified that the visa-free facility is intended exclusively for tourism and social visits.

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Indian nationals planning to work in Malaysia must secure the appropriate immigration approvals before travelling, including a valid work permit or a visa with reference, it said.

The advisory also urged tourists to ensure that their travel documents are genuine and verifiable. Visitors should carry proof of a confirmed return journey and details of their hotel or accommodation booking, according to the High Commission.

Travellers are also required to complete the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) online at least three days before their arrival, the mission said.

The High Commission further advised Indian passport holders to ensure that their passports have at least six months of validity remaining before travelling to Malaysia. The warning comes amid growing concerns over Indians being approached with fraudulent overseas employment offers.

The advisory urged travellers to verify employment arrangements and immigration requirements through official channels before leaving India.

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