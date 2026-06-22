'Quality Over Quantity': UK PM Hopeful Nigel Farage Vows Curbs On Indian Immigration

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said that highly qualified Indian professionals would still be appreciated for their contribution to the United Kingdom, even though immigration from India would be subject to stricter numerical restrictions under a government that would potentially be headed by his party.

Touching on what immigration policy may entail under a potential Reform UK government, Farage in an interview with CNN-News18, made a contrast between limiting overall migration levels and continuing to pull in highly qualified personnel.

"Well, this is about two things. One is quantity, and the other is quality," according to Farage.

"Quality unquestionable. We are looking for bright individuals. We do, of course. Intelligent individuals who come here, speak our language, follow the law, pay their taxes, and increase our country's productivity," he continued.

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Farage said that people of Indian descent have a solid reputation in Britain, particularly in high-skill fields like technology, engineering, and medicine. However, he stated that due to the strain on public facilities and housing, immigration numbers will need to be lowered overall.

Like migration, the number of Indians would be limited. "And to be honest, it would only be available to exceptionally talented individuals who can contribute to us and make more money for themselves than they could ever believe," he stated.

He said that infrastructure deficiencies had grown to be a significant political problem and that Britain had not been able to keep up with the fast population growth brought on by migration.

"However, we must limit the quantity. In terms of housing and infrastructure, we just haven't kept up. Thus, there would be fewer of them. They would need to be more constrained. The population wants that," he added.

At the same time, Farage clarified that Reform UK does not have a bad opinion about the Indian population in Britain. He commended populations of Indian descent, especially Sikh and Hindu families, for their work ethic, entrepreneurial spirit, and focus on integration and education.

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Additionally, he proposed that while settlement rights would be subject to more scrutiny, temporary work permits might continue to be a component of future immigration policy.

"Is it acceptable for Indians to work here? Employment licenses with time limits, but no automatic settlement rights, that is a different debate," he stated.

In an effort to reassure Indian viewers, Farage claimed that Reform UK had the backing of individuals from a variety of backgrounds, including well-known British Indians, and that the party's immigration policy is more concerned with sustainability than ethnicity.

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