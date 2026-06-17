Qatar Halves Grace Period: Expats Face Daily Fines After 14 Days Of Visa Cancellation

Qatar has shortened the grace period for expats to depart the country when their residency card is revoked from 30 days to 14 days, according to a report by Gulf News.

During a webinar on safe travel practices hosted by the Ministry of Interior's Public Relations Department, an official from the Ministry of Interior announced the measure.

The post-cancellation grace period has been shortened, according to Captain Ali Ahmed Ali Al Kuwari of the Airport Passports Department, who spoke at the meeting, reported Business Today.

According to Al Kuwari, "it was 30 days earlier, but now it is two weeks." He further stated that anyone who stays in Qatar for more than 14 days will be fined QR10 (about Rs 260 INR) every day.

ALSO READ: West Asia Crisis To Hit Global South's Food, Fuel, Fertiliser Supply Chains For Long: PM Modi At G7

Thousands of Indian expatriates living and working in Qatar may need to make travel or job plans shortly after their residence cards are revoked; thus, this announcement is especially pertinent to them.

Additionally, Al Kuwari advised travellers to carefully verify the validity of their visas and the length of stay shown on the passport's visa stamp. He pointed out that there is a daily fine of QR200 (about Rs 5,260 INR) for overstaying a visitation visa.

Before departing, travellers were encouraged to check their status via the Metrash mobile application.

The official advised users to look for any outstanding traffic fines, overstay penalties, or other obligations that would interfere with their travel.

In order to expedite immigration processes, he further urged travellers to utilise the electronic gate system at Hamad International Airport. Currently, 76 e-gates in both the arrival and departure terminals are run by the Airport Passports Department.

ALSO READ: Two Analysts, 100 Salespeople, 6,700 Clients: Why SEBI Fined A 'Call-Centre-Like' Advisory Firm

According to him, residents can use the Metrash app to finish the process of transferring their residency permit to a new passport.

Al Kuwari addressed regulations about newborns, stating that citizens must get the necessary residency documents and record births with the passport authorities. He pointed out that after obtaining the required documentation from the appropriate embassy, a child born in Qatar must acquire a residency permit under the father's sponsorship.

He stated that a newborn would not be permitted to return to Qatar after leaving the nation without a residence permit.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.