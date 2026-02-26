Modi Meets 'Fauda' TV Series Team During Israel Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met members of the cast and creators of the Israeli television series Fauda during his official visit to Israel.

The interaction took place as part of his two-day visit undertaken at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reported NDTV. Modi shared a photograph from the meeting on X, where he was seen taking a selfie with the Fauda team.

In his post, he wrote, “Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work! #Fauda.”

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2026

Fauda creators and executive producers Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff had earlier visited India to promote the fourth season of the series. They attended the International Film Festival of India held in Goa in November 2022, where the first episode of season four premiered. This event marked the Asian debut of the episode before its global release on Netflix in 2023.

NDTV reported that speaking on the sidelines of the festival, Raz had said, “When Netflix first bought the show, we started noticing on social media that we were getting many followers from India. We initially did not understand why, but later realised that the show had developed a strong connection with Indian audiences.”

Fauda, which first aired in 2015 on Israeli television network Yes, follows the story of Doron Kavillio, an undercover Israeli operative played by Raz, and his missions targeting militants in the West Bank and Gaza. The series later gained global recognition after being made available on Netflix.

The TV series is available in Arabic, Hebrew and English Languages on Netflix.

During the second day of his visit, Modi paid homage at Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial established in 1953 to honour the six million Jews killed during the Holocaust. The visit was described as a gesture reflecting India's solidarity with the Jewish community and its commitment to remembering historical tragedies.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister addressed a special plenary session of the Knesset in Jerusalem, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. On this occasion, he was awarded the “Speaker of the Knesset Medal,” the highest honour conferred by the Israeli Parliament. He was formally received by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

