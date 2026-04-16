Poland Prosecutors Move Against MP Over Displaying Swastika On Israeli Flag In Parliament

A far-right Polish lawmaker has sparked an international outcry after displaying a modified Israeli flag bearing a swastika on the floor of Poland's parliament, drawing condemnation from Israel, the United States, and the country's own Prime Minister — potentially facing up to three years in prison.

What Exactly Happened

Poland's Far-right lawmaker Konrad Berkowicz sparked outrage by calling Israel the "new Third Reich" and displaying an altered Israeli flag bearing a swastika during a speech in parliament.

"Israel is committing genocide before our eyes with particular cruelty. Israel is the new Third Reich, and its flag should look exactly like this," declared Berkowicz, before pulling out a modified version of Israel's flag with the 'Star of David' replaced by a swastika.

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The timing made the act especially inflammatory. The incident came on the same day as the annual "March of the Living," held on the grounds of the former Nazi death camp Auschwitz, commemorating Holocaust victims.

What is ‘Third Reich'?

The “Third Reich” was the name used by Nazi Germany from 1933 to 1945 under Adolf Hitler. It means “Third Empire”. It was presented as the successor to earlier German empires like the Holy Roman Empire and the German Empire.

The term was first used in 1922 by writer Arthur Moeller van den Bruck. The Nazis later adopted it to promote their idea of a powerful, unified Germany.

The Third Reich was a totalitarian state with strict control over people's lives. Democracy was removed, and opposition was not allowed.

Calls for Prosecution

The speaker of the Sejm, Włodzimierz Czarzasty, condemned the stunt, saying "displaying the swastika in the Polish Sejm is in no way justified." He later announced he was preparing a motion to penalise Berkowicz and referred a transcript of the speech to prosecutors to initiate criminal proceedings.



Polish law makes displaying Nazi symbols punishable by up to three years in jail, but only if they are used to promote Nazi ideology or to incite ethnic, racial or religious hatred. Prime Minister Donald Tusk also condemned the incident, saying there is no place for antisemitism in Polish public life.

International Backlash

The Israeli embassy in Poland called the act an "antisemitic horror" and demanded Polish authorities "act upon this disgrace," adding: "As Holocaust Survivors march in Auschwitz today, this vile anti-Jewish act is especially appalling."

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The United States ambassador to Poland, Tom Rose, himself a follower of Orthodox Judaism, wrote on X: "Shame on You!!" Israel also announced it intends to levy sanctions against the MP.

Who Is Berkowicz?

Berkowicz sits in the Sejm, Poland's lower house of parliament, representing the right-wing Confederation Party. He has previously faced criticism over controversial and antisemitic remarks, including repeatedly accusing Israel of "murder" in social media posts in recent years.

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