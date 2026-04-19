Pakistan Gears Up For Crucial US-Iran Talks Amid Tight Security

Pakistan is making extensive preparations to host a second round of high-stakes indirect talks between the United States and Iran, in a renewed push to secure a lasting peace deal and prevent further escalation in West Asia.

Authorities have ramped up security across Islamabad, particularly in the Red Zone, with more than 10,000 police personnel deployed, according to Al Jazeera. Key venues, including the Serena Hotel, are being readied to host the delegations under strict security protocols.

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Islamabad has positioned itself as a neutral facilitator in the diplomatic effort. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has recently engaged in regional consultations, while Pakistan's military leadership is also understood to be involved in coordination for the talks.

The planned negotiations come after an initial round ended without a concrete agreement, despite a temporary ceasefire currently in place.

Officials see the upcoming discussions as critical to maintaining calm and avoiding a return to hostilities.

Reports indicate that senior Iranian officials are likely to participate in the talks, as Pakistan steps up efforts to bring both sides back to the negotiating table.

The developments follow growing concerns over renewed conflict, with reports suggesting that preparations for the next phase of dialogue are already underway.

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