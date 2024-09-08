NSA Ajit Doval To Visit Russia To Attend BRICS Meet

On Saturday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, following her talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said India and China can play a role in finding a solution to the dragging conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a panel discussion at the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok on Thursday, named India, Brazil and China as possible intermediaries that could play a role in resolving the conflict.

"First of all, it is the Chinese People's Republic, Brazil and India—I am in contact with my partners and I have no doubt that the leaders of these countries, and we have relations of trust and confidence with one another, will be really interested and provide a helping hand," he said.