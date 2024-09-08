India, China Can Play Role In Resolving Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Italian PM Meloni

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday said that India and China can play a role in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"I believe China and India have a role to play in resolving the conflict. The only thing that cannot happen is to think that the conflict can be solved by abandoning Ukraine," France 24 quoted Meloni as saying after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of a conference.