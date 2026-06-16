'No Israel Without Me', Says Trump, Tells Netanyahu To Be 'Responsible With Lebanon'

While cautioning Israel over its approach towards Lebanon, US President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to be "more responsible," while also underscoring his influence over the Jewish state, remarking that "there is no Israel without me."

The remarks came at the sidelines of the G7 leaders' summit in France's Évian-les-Bains.

Speaking after his meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Trump said "very serious negotiations" on Iran's nuclear programme were making progress. He credited the Qatari leader for advancing diplomatic efforts and said Iran should thank the Emir for advocating a peaceful resolution rather than a more aggressive response from Washington.

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Addressing reporters, Trump said negotiations with Iran were progressing and described them as “very serious.” He credited the Qatari Emir with playing a key role in pushing for a diplomatic resolution and suggested Tehran should be appreciative of Doha's efforts.

“The Emir is fighting for a peaceful deal,” Trump said, adding that Qatar has worked to prevent a more confrontational approach from Washington.

His comments on Israel come amid heightened concerns over the security situation along the Israel-Lebanon border and growing international calls for restraint. Trump publicly urged Netanyahu to avoid actions that could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts in the region.

The remarks also followed a warning from Iran that any Israeli military action against Lebanon, or the continued occupation of Lebanese territory, would constitute a violation of the interim understanding reached with the United States.

Trump's intervention highlights Washington's balancing act between supporting Israel's security interests and preventing a broader regional conflict, even as diplomatic channels remain active on both the Lebanon and Iran fronts.

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