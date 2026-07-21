'Many Will Join Abraham Accords': Trump Pushes For Normalisation With Israel Amid Iran War

US President Donald Trump said in a press briefing on Tuesday that a lot of countries will join the Abraham Accord. The renewed push to expand the Abraham Accords comes at a time when the US-Iran peace deal collapsed after hostilities resumed following a failed interim agreement.

“We'll see a lot of countries joining the Abraham Accords," Trump said, according to Al Jazeera. This comes a couple of months after he urged countries including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Qatar to establish diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv.

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Earlier in May, in a post on Truth, Trump said countries involved in the diplomatic process with Iran should, "at a minimum," sign the Abraham Accords. He added that while one or two countries may have valid reasons for staying out, "most should be ready, willing and able" to join the framework.

The Abraham Accords, launched during Trump's first term in 2020, are a series of US-mediated agreements that normalised diplomatic, economic and security ties between Israel and some Arab nations, marking a major shift in the region's geopolitical landscape.

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The agreements effectively led participating countries to formally recognise Israel and establish diplomatic relations.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan joined the accords in 2020, while Jordan and Egypt had already established peace treaties with Israel decades earlier.

The agreements were hailed by supporters as a breakthrough for regional cooperation, but drew criticism from Palestinian leaders, who argued Arab states had normalised ties with Israel without securing meaningful progress toward Palestinian statehood.

Trump had said the accords had delivered significant economic and strategic benefits to participating countries and claimed they had never considered withdrawing from the arrangement.

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