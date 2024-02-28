Chinese Research Ship Departs From Maldives: Report

Officially, the Chinese vessel Xiang Yang Hong 3 was here to 'make a port call, for the rotation of its personnel and replenishment.'

“Xiang Yang Hong 03 has returned to the boundary of the Maldives' Exclusive Economic Zone after docking in Male on Feb. 22. However, despite departing from the Male harbour, tracking sites have shown the vessel's last signal near Hulhumale' two days ago,” news portal Adhadhu.com said.