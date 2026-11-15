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Direct India-US Flights Spared; 587 Scraped Departures On Nov 15 Even As US Cancellations Drop To 2%

Uninterrupted direct flights offer relief for US-India passengers, though those with domestic US connections should monitor airline updates closely for ongoing delays and cancellations during the recovery period.

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Direct India-US Flights Spared; 587 Scraped Departures On Nov 15 Even As US Cancellations Drop To 2%
  • Direct US to India flights remained unaffected by the US nationwide air travel disruption.
  • Flights with domestic US connections faced cancellations and delays amid recovery efforts.
  • On November 14, 29% of US flights were cancelled due to the air traffic disruption.
What triggered the nationwide air travel disruption in America?

Passengers travelling on direct flights from the United States to India have experienced the smooth travel largely escaped the impact of the major nationwide air travel disruption in the US. While commutes with halt and  relying on connecting flights within the country continue to face cancellations and delays.

According to aviation analytics company Cirium, data available until 7.30 am on November 15 showed that no direct flights from the US to India had been disrupted. However, passengers with onward connections to other US destinations continued to face uncertainty as airlines struggled to restore normal operations following a nationwide air traffic disruption.

The impact was particularly severe on November 14, when approximately 29 per cent of flights departing from the US were cancelled. The situation continued into Sunday, accounting for around 2 per cent of scheduled flights which were of total 587 departures, cancelled across the country.

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Another Cirium data indicated that only around 50 per cent of departures were operating on time, while approximately 61 per cent were departing within 30 minutes of their scheduled departure times, highlighting the continuing strain on the country's aviation network.

Hundreds of thousands of passengers were affected, with travellers facing missed connections, extended waiting periods and uncertainty over revised flight schedules.

According to a report by The Hindu, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials expected US air travel operations and flight schedules to recover and stabilise by the end of Sunday, November 15.

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For passengers travelling between the US and India, the availability of uninterrupted direct services has offered some relief. However, those connecting to domestic destinations within the US are advised to monitor airline updates closely, as delays and cancellations may continue during the recovery period.

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