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Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Not Closed, Warns US Against 'Delirious Threats'

Iran said the Strait of Hormuz was open, but warned the US against escalation after Donald Trump threatened strikes if shipping did not resume in 48 hours. Tehran blamed US actions for rising tensions and insurers avoiding the key trade route.

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Iran Says Strait of Hormuz Not Closed, Warns US Against 'Delirious Threats'
  • Iran says the Strait of Hormuz remains open but warns against US threats.
  • Trump warned of strikes if shipping does not resume within 48 hours.
  • Iran blames US actions for rising tensions and shipping disruption
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Responding to US President Donald Trump's threat to target Iran's power infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz was not opened within 48 hours, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned they would firmly confront "delirious threats on the battlefield". 

Trump posted on his Truth Social account, “If Iran doesn't fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest one first… .”

Also Read: ONGC vs GAIL? Morgan Stanley Prefers Oil Over Gas Amid Middle East Tensions— Check Revised Stock Picks

Pezeshkian said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all nations except Iran's “enemies”. "The illusion of erasing Iran from the map shows desperation against the will of a history-making nation. Threats and terror only strengthen our unity. The Strait of Hormuz is open to all except those who violate our soil. We firmly confront delirious threats on the battlefield," he said in a post on X.

https://x.com/drpezeshkian/status/2035729299500884002?s=20

The tension in the Gulf region escalated on Sunday after Israel claimed that Iranian missiles had struck the main nuclear facilities in Dimona and Arad, in which 180 people were injured. Iran confirmed the attack, tagging it as retaliation against the attack on the Natanz nuclear facility.

Also Read: IndiGo Target Price Cut: Costly Fuel, Gulf Disruption To Drag Earnings, Says Goldman Sachs

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said ships were avoiding the Strait of Hormuz, a vital sea corridor for global trade, over insurance fears. On his official handle X, Araghchi wrote, "Strait of Hormuz is not closed. Ships hesitate because insurers fear the war of choice you initiated—not Iran. No insurer—and no Iranian—will be swayed by more threats. Try respect. Freedom of Navigation cannot exist without Freedom of Trade. Respect both—or expect neither."

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