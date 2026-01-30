Indian Uber Driver On Student Visa Jailed In Australia For Rs 1.28 Crore Fraud

An Australian court has sentenced an Indian national to prison after he posed as a lawyer and defrauded a homebuyer of more than A$200,000 (about Rs 1.28 crore). The 28-year-old, who worked as an Uber driver, was residing in the country on a student visa, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Pardeep Pardeep was sentenced to up to two years in prison after being found guilty of securing property through deception and handling criminal proceeds. The scam left the victim traumatised and financially crippled, as investigators managed to recover just A$900.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Pardeep set up a counterfeit version of an established Sydney law firm, which he used to deceive the prospective homeowner into wiring substantial sums intended for a property deal.

Proceedings revealed that the victim had initially approached a legitimate real estate law firm in October 2024, before Pardeep manoeuvred his way into the process.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the accused registered an internet domain that bears a striking resemblance to the legitimate firm's website and contacted the victim via an email account designed to mirror the firm's official address. The emails initially raised no suspicion and appeared genuine.

During the ongoing communication, Pardeep established a company with a name almost identical to the legitimate law firm. He subsequently opened a business account with Westpac, naming himself as the company's director and owner.

Within weeks, Pardeep instructed the victim to transfer funds for the property purchase, including stamp duty fees. Believing the emails to be genuine, the homebuyer sent two payments totalling A$209,874. The fraud was only uncovered when the victim contacted the actual lawyer overseeing the transaction and realised the messages and payment requests were fraudulent.

Following the complaint, police traced the fraud to Pardeep. Investigators discovered that of the nearly A$200,000 stolen, only A$900 could be recovered as the remainder was used to purchase gold. CCTV footage from the store where the gold was bought captured Pardeep completing the transactions.

During questioning, Pardeep rejected any involvement in the fraud. He said he was the proprietor of a transport business, though he could offer neither customers nor proof to back up his statement.

In court, Pardeep's defence counsel claimed he had been following the directions of another individual. Prosecutors dismissed the argument, telling the judge that they had found no evidence suggesting any accomplices.

The judge stated that Pardeep was fully aware of his actions and that the fraud had been meticulously orchestrated. Appearing at Liverpool Local Court on Wednesday, he was sentenced to two years in prison, with a non-parole period of 14 months.

“This is a matter where there was detailed planning and premeditation,” the magistrate said.

“The value of property is significant … [it was] a calculated plan to go out and defraud over A$200k from an innocent party.”

As the sentence was backdated to his arrest date, the court noted he could be released in June. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Pardeep is expected to face deportation upon his release.

