'If Iran Cannot Sell Oil, No One Else Will’: Tehran Issues Stark Regional Warning If Security Not Guaranteed

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday warned that no infrastructure in the region would be safe if Iran's security is not ensured.

Speaking at an open session of parliament in Tehran, Ghalibaf said that if Iran is prevented from selling oil, no other country in the region will be able to sell oil either, according to Iran's Mehr News Agency.

He said Iran's response to any act of aggression or adventurism would be severe, swift and precise.

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Addressing US officials, Ghalibaf said the era of intimidation and threats aimed at destroying the "civilised nation" of Iran had ended.

Iran would not back down in the face of posturing, rhetoric or aerial and commercial blockades, he said, according to the agency. He also dismissed US claims about the Strait of Hormuz as baseless.

The remarks come as Iran and the United States remain at war, with mediators from Qatar and Pakistan trying to broker a deal. Iran wants talks to focus on the Strait of Hormuz and the US naval blockade, while Washington is demanding nuclear concessions.

The Strait of Hormuz is the narrow waterway linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, a vital route for global oil shipments. Any threat to Gulf energy infrastructure would hit an oil market that is already tight.

Ghalibaf used the session to honour those killed in the Iran-Iraq war of 1980 to 1988, which Iran calls the Sacred Defence, and in what Mehr described as the 12-day and 40-day wars.

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He also paid tribute to former Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah on the second anniversary of his death. Nasrallah, he said, turned Hezbollah from a guerrilla group into a deterrent force that redefined the region's security equations.

He said the enemy had believed that removing resistance commanders would end the movement in Lebanon.

The developments of the past two years, Ghalibaf argued, showed that the movement rests on a structure rather than on one individual, and that this had left the enemy at a dead end. The blood of its martyred commanders, he added, had made the movement "more alive and powerful".

The statement came from Iran's parliament speaker and has not been independently verified.

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