'Hormuz Will Open': Trump Warns Iran To Accept Deal Or Face Bombing

US President Donald Trump has again issued another warning to Iran to accept his proposed deal for lasting truce, or face bombing. The acceptance of the deal will result in the Strait of Hormuz opening for all countries, including Iran, Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don't agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before. (sic)," he said.

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Earlier on Wednesday, Axios reported, citing sources, that the US and Iran are inching toward a one-page memorandum of understanding to end their war and establish a framework for broader nuclear negotiations, with Washington expecting Iranian responses on several key points within the next 48 hours.

The agreement, described as the closest the two sides have come to a deal since the war began, would involve Iran committing to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment, the US agreeing to lift sanctions and release billions in frozen Iranian funds, and both sides easing restrictions on transit through the Strait of Hormuz — the chokepoint whose closure has paralysed roughly 20% of the world's seaborne energy trade since February.

According to Axios, the 14-point MOU is being negotiated between Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and several Iranian officials, both directly and through mediators, with talks potentially moving to Islamabad or Geneva.

The document would declare an end to hostilities and trigger a 30-day negotiating window on a detailed agreement covering the strait, Iran's nuclear programme, and sanctions relief. Iran's shipping restrictions and the US naval blockade would be gradually lifted during that period. If talks collapse, the US would retain the right to restore the blockade or resume military action.

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