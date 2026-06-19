'France Aur Bharat Ki Dosti Amar Rahe': Macron Releases Special Message In Hindi For 'Priya Mitr' Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a special farewell message in Hindi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the growing warmth between the two leaders and the strengthening partnership between France and India.

Breaking from traditional diplomatic protocol, Macron recorded a personalised video message for Modi at the conclusion of the Prime Minister's visit to France. Addressing Modi as "Priya mitr" (Dear friend), Macron said, "Mujhe bahut khushi hai, daure ke liye swagat karte, France Bharat ki dosti amar rahe" (I am very happy, welcome for the visit, may the friendship between France and India remain eternal).

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After delivering the message in Hindi, Macron smiled and asked in English, "I hope it was correct." He then continued, thanking Modi for his visit and describing it as highly productive.

"Thank you for your visit. Thank you for our friendship. It was a very fruitful visit. France loves you. We are looking forward to seeing you again soon, in February. Jai Hind," Macron said.

The rare use of Hindi by a foreign leader in a diplomatic farewell attracted attention and highlighted the close personal rapport shared by Macron and Modi. The gesture also reflected the deepening strategic relationship between the two countries.

Modi's visit to France included high-level bilateral discussions with Macron at Villa Kerylos in Nice, participation in the G7 Summit and interactions with startups and technology leaders at VivaTech 2026.

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During the visit, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the France-India Special Global Strategic Partnership and agreed to expand cooperation across key sectors. Discussions focused on strengthening defence collaboration through co-design and co-production initiatives, while also enhancing cooperation in human spaceflight programmes and private-sector space ventures.

On June 14, PM Modi and Macron held bilateral talks at Villa Kerylos in Nice, building on the newly established India-France 'Special Global Strategic Partnership' to anchor their robust summitry.

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