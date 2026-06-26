'Foolish Ceasefire Violation': Trump Blames Iran For Drone Attack On Ships

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused the Islamic Republic of Iran of violating a recently agreed ceasefire after Iranian drones allegedly targeted commercial ships passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump claimed that Iran launched at least four "one-way attack drones" at ships transiting the key maritime route. He said one drone struck the upper deck of a large cargo vessel, causing damage, although the ship was able to continue its journey.

Trump added that three other drones were intercepted and destroyed. "Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement," Trump said, without providing further details on the timing of the alleged strikes or the identity of the targeted vessels.

The accusation comes after a period of heightened tensions between the US and Iran, with the two countries reaching a ceasefire understanding aimed at halting hostilities and reducing the risk of a wider regional conflict.

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, remains one of the world's most critical shipping routes, with a significant share of global oil and energy shipments passing through it. Any military activity in the region has raised concerns over disruptions to global trade and energy markets.

Iran has previously used drone capabilities as part of its military strategy and has faced accusations from the US and its allies over attacks on shipping in the Gulf region. Tehran has often rejected such allegations and accused Washington of escalating tensions.

The latest claim could further strain diplomatic efforts to maintain the fragile ceasefire and prevent renewed confrontation in the region.

ALSO READ: US-Iran War Highlights: Trumps Says Iran Attacked Ships In Hormuz In A 'Foolish Ceasefire Violation'

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