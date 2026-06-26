US-Iran War News Live Updates: 'Entire Iranian Military Destroyed,' Trump Claims As Fresh Attack Raises Hormuz Tensions
United Nations agency halted the evacuation of ships through the Strait of Hormuz after the British military said a vessel was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman.
US-Iran War News Live Updates: As the US-Iran conflict nears the four-month mark, US President Donald Trump claimed that the entire Iranian military destroyed in a week-and-a-half, stating that the Strait of Hormuz reopening is driving down oil prices.
Meanwhile, a United Nations agency halted the evacuation of ships through the key conectivity route on Thursday after the British military said a vessel was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman after the passage of several tankers that used a route backed by the UN, according to reports.
After the reports of the attack, Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a new government agency Iran established to control shipping in the strait in a post on X wrote that transit outside its own designated routes "will not be covered by the guarantee of safe passage."
US-Iran War News Live Updates: Will Iran Become A Market For US Agri Products?
Soekaing at a Rose Garden club dinner with american farmers, US President Trump said, 'We will be opening new market in Iran for US agriculture."
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