US-Iran War News Live Updates: 'Entire Iranian Military Destroyed,' Trump Claims As Fresh Attack Raises Hormuz Tensions

US-Iran War News Live Updates: As the US-Iran conflict nears the four-month mark, US President Donald Trump claimed that the entire Iranian military destroyed in a week-and-a-half, stating that the Strait of Hormuz reopening is driving down oil prices.

Meanwhile, a United Nations agency halted the evacuation of ships through the key conectivity route on Thursday after the British military said a vessel was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman after the passage of several tankers that used a route backed by the UN, according to reports.

After the reports of the attack, Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a new government agency Iran established to control shipping in the strait in a post on X wrote that transit outside its own designated routes "will not be covered by the guarantee of safe passage."