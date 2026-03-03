Middle East Crisis: Emirates Suspends All Dubai Flights Until March 4 Due To Regional Airspace Closures

All scheduled Emirates flights to and from Dubai will continue to be suspended until 11:59 p.m. UAE time on March 4, one minute before March 5, owing to airspace closures across the region, the airline said in an 'X' post on Tuesday,

"Emirates continues to operate a limited number of passenger repatriation and freighter flights on March 3 and March 4," it said in the post.

The airline stated that it is accommodating customers with prior bookings as a priority on these limited flights.

"Please do not go to the airport unless you have been notified directly by Emirates, or hold a confirmed booking for these flights," the airline stated.

All scheduled Emirates flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until 2359hrs UAE time on 4 March, due to airspace closures across the region.



Emirates continues to operate a limited number of passenger repatriation and freighter flights on 3 and 4 March. We are accommodating… pic.twitter.com/rNFG3mDovl — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) March 3, 2026

ALSO READ | West Asia Crisis: Etihad Extends Suspension Of Abu Dhabi Flights Until March 5 Amid Regional Airspace Disruptions

Emirates said that it continues to monitor the situation, and will develop its operational schedule accordingly.

The latest flight updates are set to be published on its website.

"Customers are advised to check http://emirat.es/flightstatus, review the latest operational updates on http://emirates.com, and check their email for any notifications about changes or cancellations to their flights before travelling to the airport," the airline said.

"We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience. The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority," it added.

ALSO READ | Middle East Crisis: Air India Deploys Wide-Body Jets To Bring Back Stranded Passengers From Jeddah, Dubai

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.