Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Middle East Crisis: Air India Deploys Wide-Body Jets To Bring Back Stranded Passengers From Jeddah, Dubai

According to Air India, all the flights are expected to operate at full capacity on their return sectors on March 4, arriving at Mumbai and Delhi, respectively.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Middle East Crisis: Air India Deploys Wide-Body Jets To Bring Back Stranded Passengers From Jeddah, Dubai
The airline will also be operating a special relief flight to Dubai from Mumbai on March 4.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

Air India is operating two special relief flights to Jeddah and Dubai with wide-body planes on Tuesday to bring back passengers stranded due to the Middle East conflict.

The airline will also be operating a special relief flight to Dubai from Mumbai on March 4.

In a statement, Air India said it was deploying wide-body aircraft with higher capacity on its services to Jeddah and Dubai from Mumbai on March 3 and 4 to facilitate the return of passengers impacted by the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

ALSO READ | Alternative For Hormuz Strait: How Global Oil Chokepoints Work And What They Mean For India

"A Boeing 777 aircraft with a capacity of close to 350 seats departed Mumbai for Jeddah this evening.

"This will be followed by a Boeing 787-9 with around 300 seats scheduled to depart Delhi for Dubai later tonight and another Boeing 787-8 aircraft with over 250 seats operating from Mumbai to Dubai in the early hours of 4 March," the airline said on Tuesday.

According to Air India, all the flights are expected to operate at full capacity on their return sectors on March 4, arriving at Mumbai and Delhi, respectively.

The Tata Group-owned airline, which is closely monitoring the evolving developments in the region, on Monday commenced scheduled operations to all its destinations in the USA, Canada, Europe and the UK.

For these flights, Air India is taking the longer route through Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt airspaces.

ALSO READ | US-Iran War Day 4 Updates

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Dow Sinks 1.8% As Global Markets Slide, Oil Surges On War Fears

Dow Sinks 1.8% As Global Markets Slide, Oil Surges On War Fears

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search