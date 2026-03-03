West Asia Crisis: Etihad Extends Suspension Of Abu Dhabi Flights Until March 5 Amid Regional Airspace Disruptions

Etihad Airways' scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi will continue to be suspended until March 5, the airline said on Monday in a post on social media platform 'X'.

It further said that select repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals.

The airline urged guests to not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad and advised to do so. They would also be restricting access to the airport for those who don't possess confirmed travel documentation.

According to Etihad, guests are advised to

Check their flight status at their official website before travelling to the airport.

Ensure their contact details are up to date in their booking.

Guests holding Etihad tickets issued on or before Feb. 28, 2026, with original travel dates up to March, 10 2026, may rebook free of charge onto Etihad-operated flights up to March, 31 2026.

Guests on all Etihad flights until 10 March may request a refund at http://etihad.com/en/help/refund-form or through their travel agent.

Guests who booked through a travel agent should contact their agent directly," the post said.

The airline reported experiencing a high volume of calls and said that it may take longer than usual for calls to be answered. It also asked guests seeking a refund refund request form linked in their post.

"Safety remains our absolute priority, and services will operate only once all safety criteria are met," the airline said.

