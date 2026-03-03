Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

West Asia Crisis: Etihad Extends Suspension Of Abu Dhabi Flights Until March 5 Amid Regional Airspace Disruptions

The airline reported experiencing a high volume of calls and said that it may take longer than usual for calls to be answered.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
West Asia Crisis: Etihad Extends Suspension Of Abu Dhabi Flights Until March 5 Amid Regional Airspace Disruptions
Etihad urged guests to not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by official airline authorities..
Photo Source: @etihad/X

Etihad Airways' scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi will continue to be suspended until March 5, the airline said on Monday in a post on social media platform 'X'.

It further said that select repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals.

The airline urged guests to not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad and advised to do so. They would also be restricting access to the airport for those who don't possess confirmed travel documentation.

ALSO READ | Middle East Crisis: Air India Deploys Wide-Body Jets To Bring Back Stranded Passengers From Jeddah, Dubai

According to Etihad, guests are advised to

  • Check their flight status at their official website before travelling to the airport.
  • Ensure their contact details are up to date in their booking. 
  • Guests holding Etihad tickets issued on or before  Feb. 28, 2026, with original travel dates up to March, 10 2026, may rebook free of charge onto Etihad-operated flights up to March, 31 2026.
  • Guests on all Etihad flights until 10 March may request a refund at http://etihad.com/en/help/refund-form  or through their travel agent.
  • Guests who booked through a travel agent should contact their agent directly," the post said.

The airline reported experiencing a high volume of calls and said that it may take longer than usual for calls to be answered. It also asked guests seeking a refund refund request form linked in their post.

"Safety remains our absolute priority, and services will operate only once all safety criteria are met," the airline said.

ALSO READ: Middle East Flight Disruptions: Etihad Schedules 15 Relief Flights From Abu Dhabi; Four To Indian Cities

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Five Workers Hospitalised By Ammonia Gas Leak In Palghar Amul Plant

Five Workers Hospitalised By Ammonia Gas Leak In Palghar Amul Plant

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search