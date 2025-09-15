'Don’t Want To Disincentivise...': Trump Wants Foreign Firms To Train Americans

US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged foreign companies to bring their people of expertise to train American people to build unique and extremely complex products, as he doesn't want to disincentivise investment into America by outside countries or companies.

Trump hopes that the 'expert people' would eventually phase out of US, and back into their land.

In a post on TruthSocial, Trump shared, "When Foreign Companies who are building extremely complex products, machines, and various other 'things,' come into the United States with massive Investments, I want them to bring their people of expertise for a period of time to teach and train our people how to make these very unique and complex products, as they phase out of our Country, and back into their land."

Trump shared, that if Americans don't do this, all of that massive investment will never come to US in the first place. "Chips, semiconductors, computers, ships, trains, and so many other products that we have to learn from others how to make, or, in many cases, relearn, because we used to be great at it, but not anymore," he said.

Citing shipbuilding as a key example, the US President highlighted—earlier America used to build a ship in a day and now, they barely build a ship a year. "I don’t want to frighten off or disincentivise Investment into America by outside countries or companies," he noted.

Trump welcomes investments and employees of foreign companies and countries in the US. "We welcome them, we welcome their employees, and we are willing to proudly say we will learn from them, and do even better than them at their own “game,” sometime into the not too distant future!," he added.

The remark comes as US pushes to boost its domestic manufacturing sector and calls for manufacturers to invest in the US amid the global economic concerns due to the tariffs imposed by Washington on certain countries.