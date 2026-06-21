Trump Says 'Starmer Will Resign' As UK PM Amid Growing Labour Revolt

US President Donald Trump has claimed that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to step down, adding fuel to speculation over the future of the UK leader as reports suggest he is considering announcing a timetable for his departure.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: “Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom. He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well! President DJT.”

Trump's remarks came as The Observer reported that Starmer is expected to announce his resignation on Monday after concluding that his position has become untenable amid growing unrest within the ruling Labour Party.

ALSO READ | Starmer Ally Says UK PM Mulling Realities' as Pressure Builds

According to the report, Starmer has spent recent days consulting cabinet ministers, advisers, donors and trade union leaders as he weighs his future. The newspaper said the prime minister was spending the weekend considering his next steps before making a final decision.

The pressure on Starmer intensified after Andy Burnham's victory in the Makerfield by-election, a result that has reignited debate over Labour's leadership and succession plans. The Observer reported that a growing number of Labour MPs want Starmer to set out a timetable for his departure and oversee a smooth transition rather than trigger a divisive leadership contest.

The report added that Starmer discussed the issue with his wife at Chequers, the prime minister's country residence, while senior Labour figures awaited a statement on his future that could come as early as Monday.

Several Labour lawmakers are said to favour a transition to Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, whose by-election success has strengthened his standing within the party. However, Starmer had previously indicated he would resist any attempt to remove him and would not “walk away” from the role.

Burnham's allies have reportedly urged the prime minister to use the weekend to reflect and consult ministers, MPs and family members before making a final decision. Meanwhile, teams representing Burnham and another potential contender, Wes Streeting, are said to have avoided media appearances over the weekend to give Starmer space to assess his options.

ALSO READ | UK PM Keir Starmer Set To Resign, Expected To Set Out Exit Timeline On Monday Amid Pressure Within Labour: Report

According to The Observer, Starmer also spent part of Friday contacting cabinet colleagues to gauge the level of support he still commands within his senior team.

The developments have intensified uncertainty around Labour's leadership at a time when Trump's intervention has thrust the issue into the international spotlight.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.