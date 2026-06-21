UK PM Keir Starmer Set To Resign, Expected To Set Out Exit TimelineOon Monday Amid Pressure Within Labour: Report

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to announce his resignation on Monday and outline a timetable for his departure after concluding that his position has become untenable, according to a report by The Observer.

The development comes amid growing pressure within the Labour Party following Andy Burnham's victory in the Makerfield by-election, which has intensified speculation over the party's leadership and succession plans.

The Observer reported that Starmer had reached the view that he could no longer continue in office after discussions with cabinet ministers, advisers, donors and trade union leaders. The newspaper said he was spending the weekend considering his next steps before making a final decision.

According to the report, Starmer discussed the matter with his wife at Chequers, the prime minister's country residence, as senior Labour figures awaited a statement on his future as early as Monday.

The newspaper said a growing number of Labour MPs wanted Starmer to provide a timetable for his departure and oversee an orderly transition to Andy Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, without triggering a divisive leadership contest.

Pressure on Starmer intensified after Burnham's emphatic win in the Makerfield by-election. The result fuelled speculation about a potential challenge to Starmer's leadership within the party.

However, the report noted that Starmer had earlier maintained that he would contest any attempt to remove him and would not "walk away" from the role.

Burnham's allies reportedly urged the prime minister to use the weekend to reflect and consult cabinet ministers, MPs and members of his family before reaching a decision.

Meanwhile, teams representing Burnham and another potential contender, Wes Streeting, indicated they would avoid media appearances over the weekend. The move was seen as an effort to give Starmer time to reconsider his position.

According to The Observer, Starmer spent part of Friday contacting cabinet colleagues to assess the level of support he continued to command within his senior team.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.