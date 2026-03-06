DOJ Releases Missing Epstein Files: Woman Alleges Trump Assaulted Her As A Teen

The US Justice Department has unveiled FBI documents summarising interviews with an unnamed woman who leveled accusations against US President Donald Trump in connection with an alleged sexual encounter, multiple media reports said.

In 2019, FBI agents questioned the woman on four occasions as part of their inquiry into the alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Politico reported. Previously, the Justice Department had disclosed a log confirming that these interviews occurred but had only shared a summary of one of those four discussions, in which she claimed Epstein had molested her during her teenage years.

The recently uncovered documents reveal that she also alleged Trump tried to coerce her into performing oral sex after Epstein introduced her in New York or New Jersey, during the 1980s when she was between 13 and 15 years of age, according to the reports.

The White House did not promptly reply to inquiries regarding the revelations. Politico, which was the first to report on the disclosures, stated that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt referred to the woman's allegations "completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence."

The Justice Department has warned that some of the documents contain "untrue and ​sensationalist claims made against President Trump."

The Justice Department announced via a post on the social media network X that the documents it published on Thursday were part of 15 records that had been “erroneously marked as duplicate” and thus not made public earlier.

This revelation arrives as the Justice Department is under examination by Congress regarding its management of documents from the Epstein investigation, which it is obligated to disclose. Democrats have accused the Trump administration of suppressing records linked to the President, and a committee in the House of Representatives has voted to issue a subpoena to Attorney General Pam Bondi, enabling lawmakers to interrogate her on the government's handling of the disclosures.

Trump has asserted that his connection with Epstein ceased in the mid-2000s and that he was never aware of the financier's sexual abuse. Previously released documents from the department indicate that Trump travelled multiple times on Epstein's aircraft during the 1990s — allegations that Trump has refuted

Following the initial accusations against the financier regarding sexual misconduct, Trump reportedly contacted the police chief in Palm Beach to assert that “everyone has known he's been doing this,” as noted in an FBI interview record.

