MEA Advised Against Commerce Ministry Meeting With Bill Gates Following Epstein Scrutiny: Report

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a direction regarding a “ministerial meeting” to the commerce ministry for an event scheduled last month involving Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The event, “Curtain Raiser of FICCI @100,” was organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on February 19 to mark its centenary year, where Bill Gates was invited to deliver a keynote address. The capital was also set to kickstart the global AI summit when the commerce ministry is learnt to have sought the MEA's opinion on the matter.

According to The Indian Express, a recommendation was delivered by an MEA official to the commerce ministry stating, “MEA does not recommend a ministerial meeting of HCIM (Hon'ble Commerce and Industry Minister) with Mr. Gates, or their joint participation at an event, from the political angle at this stage.”



Sources cited by the report suggest the advice was released “with the approval of the competent authority” within the MEA, after which the FICCI event was postponed.

The MEA's cautionary stance comes as the billionaire entrepreneur faces renewed scrutiny over his past associations with Jeffrey Epstein and the associated sex scandal.

On the day of the event, a Gates Foundation official released a statement explaining the change in plans, “After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address. The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit. The Gates Foundation remains fully committed to our work in India to advance our shared health and development goals.”

Regarding the ongoing investigations related to the Epstein controversy, the Gates Foundation stated it would continue to review any material released in connection with the matter. Amidst the scrutiny, Gates has previously stated it was a “huge mistake to spend time with Epstein.”

