Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

'Depart Now': US Urges Americans To Leave Middle East Now As Iran Conflict Shapes Into Regional War

The security update, posted Monday on X by Assistant Secretary of State for consular affairs Mora Namdar, told Americans to "depart now via commercial means."

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
'Depart Now': US Urges Americans To Leave Middle East Now As Iran Conflict Shapes Into Regional War
The US-Iran war entered into its fourth day on Tuesday.
(Photo: Bloomberg)

The US State Department urged Americans to leave countries across the Middle East, citing “serious safety risks” from the war with Iran.

The security update, posted Monday on X by Assistant Secretary of State for consular affairs Mora Namdar, told Americans to “depart now via commercial means.”

The call came hours before the US Embassy in Riyadh came under an attack from two drones, according to Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense, which said the assault resulted in a “limited fire and minor material damage to the building.” Soon after the first confirmed incidents on Tuesday morning in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, where the US embassy is based, residents reported hearing loud bangs in the capital, suggesting more activity.

Track live updates on US-Iran war here

In a video posted on his own X account, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the department's top priority is the safety and the security of American citizens. Rubio condemned the “cowardly attacks” by Iran against other countries in the Persian Gulf, and said that the department since the start of the military campaign on Saturday has surged personnel and resources to help US citizens with safety and security information.

Rubio urged Americans to register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program and follow security updates via the department's WhatsApp channel and social media.

President Donald Trump said that the bombing campaign that began Saturday would continue after the US-Israeli alliance struck hundreds of targets across Iran.

Even still, Rubio said on Monday before briefing congressional leaders that the objective of the US campaign was to destroy Iran's ballistic missile capabilities — and that it can be achieved without using ground forces, “the hardest hits are yet to come.”

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Depart Now': US Urges Americans To Leave Middle East Now As Iran Conflict Shapes Into Regional War

'Depart Now': US Urges Americans To Leave Middle East Now As Iran Conflict Shapes Into Regional War

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search