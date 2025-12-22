China Paces Yuan Gains to Shield Exporters, Curbing Carry Trade

The Chinese yuan’s appreciation since April is unfolding at just the right pace to neutralize any benefits from holding higher-yielding dollars — and puts it on course to hit 7 against its US counterpart by the end of March next year.

While the People’s Bank of China doesn’t divulge its motives, it guided the currency at this pace with fixings that were initially above the market rate and subsequently sought to slow the yuan’s gains. The measured pace discourages domestic traders from borrowing in yuan to buy and hold dollars, while also preventing a sudden and disruptive repatriation flow of money.

The yuan has risen about 1% every 60 days in recent stretches, gaining roughly 3.7% against the greenback year-to-date, Bloomberg-compiled data show. That cancels out a 2.6% return earned via swap contracts between the two currencies. At this pace the yuan will also hit 7 per dollar at the end of the first quarter next year and finish 2026 at between 6.8 and 6.9, assuming the Federal Reserve and the PBOC leave interest rates at the current levels.

The PBOC’s approach “effectively mitigates the risk of a unilateral yuan rally,” said Frank Zhang, founder of Nalan Advisory, an independent foreign exchange consultancy in Beijing. Its core objective appears to be “preventing yuan appreciation from hurting exporters” and limiting losses from exchange-rate swings.