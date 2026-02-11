Infinix Note 60 Pro Teased With iPhone 17 Pro-like design, Nothing Phone's Matrix

Infinix is gearing up to unveil the Note 60 Pro, which will succeed last year's Note 50 Pro. The company has started teasing the handset across its social media channels, offering an early look at the design, colour options and select hardware details of the latest device.

The Infinix Note 60 Pro is set to arrive in three finishes, sporting a 1.5K resolution display and a 50MP rear camera. It will be powered by a Snapdragon processor, while the broader Note 60 range is expected to feature standard and Ultra editions alongside the Pro model.

Infinix has confirmed the arrival of the Note 60 Pro via a post on its official Facebook page in Nigeria. However, the company has not revealed the official launch date yet. Meanwhile, promotional images showcase the handset in Silk Green, Solar Orange and Torino Black. The Solar Orange finish bears a striking resemblance to the Cosmic Orange hue of Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models.

Official images indicate that the Infinix Note 60 Pro will sport a prominent, full-width camera module at the rear. Embedded within the camera housing is what the company calls a Rear Matrix Display: a compact mini-LED panel integrated into the island, echoing concepts seen on devices such as the ROG Phone 9 Pro and the Nothing Phone 3. The handset is also confirmed to feature a metal chassis.

Infinix has revealed that the Note 60 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G platform, paired with a 1.5K display offering a 144Hz refresh rate. For thermal control, the handset will incorporate a 3D IceCore vapour chamber cooling system.

The smartphone will carry a 50MP Night Master Camera at the rear and house a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging capability, alongside what the company describes as six-year self-healing battery technology.

Alongside the Note 60 Pro, Infinix is expected to roll out two additional models: the standard Note 60 and a higher-end Note 60 Ultra. The series was first previewed at CES 2026, where the company hinted at a major leap forward in connectivity.

Notably, the new line-up will introduce satellite communication support, enabling users to make calls and send messages in regions with limited or no mobile coverage. The Note 60 Ultra also marks Infinix's first collaboration with Italian design house Pininfarina.

